Osolo Stool: 2 Of 4 Kingmakers Voted For Jimmy Yekini-Goloba – Witness

Aprosecution witness in the ongoing legal tussle instituted by Prince Jimmy Adetokunbo Yekini-Goloba challenging the enthronement of Prince Isa Abiodun Shekoni-Faronbi as the Osolo of Isolo, Chief Mojeed Adam, has told a Lagos High Court that two out of the four Kingmakers in Isolo voted in favour of Prince Jimmy Adetokunbo Yekini-Goloba.

Chief Adam, who is the acting Head of the Alagbeji Ruling House of Isolo, while testifying under oath, told the court sitting at Sabo Yaba and presided over by Justice Ezekiel Oluwole Ashade, that one of the Kingmakers voted for Prince Shekoni-Faronbi, and another voted for Prince Saheed Ishola Aregbesola.

While being led in evidence by Counsel to the claimant, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun (SAN), Chief Adam said that he became the acting Head of the Alagbeji ruling house due to the sickness of Alhaji Toaheed Faronbi Alado, which has rendered him incapacitated to run the affairs of the family.

He told the court that part of his duties as Acting Head was to summon meetings, settle crisis amongst family members, and adjudicate over other small matters.

Chief Adam said that when the late Osolo of Isolo, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, joined his ancestors on April 10th, 2024, he informed the family Head, Alhaji Alado, but that he could not be part of the burial process according to Yoruba tradition owing to him being senior in age to the late Oba Agbabiaka.

“After six or seven weeks following the burial of Oba Agbabiaka, I received a letter from Isolo Local Council Development Area that it is the turn of Alagbeji Ruling House to produce the next Osolo of Isolo.

“I made a photocopy and took the original to Alhaji Alado to inform him that we have been told to provide a candidate to fill the vacant Osolo of Isolo stool.

“I called for a meeting of all family members and informed them that it is the turn of Alagbeji ruling House to produce the next Osolo and that interested Princes should signify their intentions.

“We asked our Princes to show interest, and we came up with a form for those aspiring Prices to fill. In the form, they are to tell us their names, family backgrounds, educational qualifications, and family history.