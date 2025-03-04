Osogbo Residents Worry Over Influx Of Mentally Ill Persons

Share

Residents of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, have expressed concern over the influx of mentally ill persons into the town.

Some of the residents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Osogbo, said that the number of such persons on major roads in the town was worrisome.

They called on the state government to urgently address the issue and evacuate them off the streets for rehabilitation or send them back to their states.

A resident, Mr Biola Awosun, said that some of the mentally ill persons on the street were victims of their own nemesis. Awosun attributed drug abuse and diabolic activities as some of the factors responsible for the large number of mental health cases on the streets.

He appealed to the state government to do something urgently to evacuate them off the streets for the safety of the residents.

Another resident, Mrs Adenike Faponda, a trader at Ejigbo motor park, was of the opinion that some of the mentally unstable people on the streets were brought from other states.

Faponda urged the government to put such people into psychiatric homes where they could be rehabilitated.

However, Dr Andrew Dosunmu, a Psychologist, said that the majority of person with mental illness on the streets of Osogbo were as a result of drug abuse.

