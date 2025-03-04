Osogbo Philanthropist Ramadan: Provides Free Iftar To Vulnerable

Share

…Targets Over 3,000 Residents Daily

An Osogbo-born philanthropist, Ibrahim Taofeeq Kayode popularly known as ITK, has kicked off the yearly free Ramadan feeding programme to offer relief to the less privileged in the society.

The initiative is to provide meals to over 3,000 residents daily during the breaking of the fast in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The iftar programme is one part of a broader effort by ITK to give back to the community throughout the year and it’s an initiative of Taofeeq Kayode Foundation.

The feeding initiative, which has been running for over a decade, started at his father’s house before expanding to its current location in the Government Reserved Area, GRA, of Osogbo.

The beneficiaries, drawn from various parts of the state capital city of Osogbo expressed gratitude for the timely assistance.

Speaking, the business tycoon, Philanthropist cum politician whose roots are in the Aromole and Olaniyan compounds of Osogbo through his father and mother, said the initiative is not driven by political ambition but by a legacy of charity.

Although Kayode contested for a seat in the House of Representatives during the 2023 general elections, he insisted that his charitable activities predate his political aspirations and will continue regardless of his political journey.

Through his efforts, Kayode has kept his father’s legacy alive while inspiring others to give back in times of need.

He said: “What we are doing is beyond political affiliations. We just want people to come here and have their iftar. We are not doing this for political gains but for the society.

“Before the elections, we had been doing this, and nothing will stop us from continuing. This is not for any political reason but for the good of society.

“Ramadan is not the only moment we give out to society. We also share with the community during Christmas, New Year, Ileya festival, and Ramadan. Feeding the public during these periods is a legacy passed down from my father.”

Kayode recalled how his father’s generosity inspired his own commitment to charity.

“I was very young when my father died, and I was told this is what he did when he was alive. What we are doing now is trying to bring back that legacy,” he said.

The programme ensures that from the first day of Ramadan to its conclusion, no one in need goes without a meal.

Kayode also used the opportunity to call on the government and well-meaning individuals to support efforts aimed at alleviating hardship in the community.

“On a daily basis, we cater for more than 3,000 persons. This is a legacy. I don’t really want any reward from anybody. I just want to help the needy, and I urge people with the means to join hands and do the same.”

On how to avoid stamped, Kayode said there was a proper arrangement to avoid anything of such saying “with such large numbers gathering for the iftar meals, security has been a priority”.

“You can see that from the gate, there are policemen and other security operatives on the ground. They know how we do it here, and nothing untoward has ever happened.

“It is part of why we are doing this. We can all see President Bola Tinubu trying his best to reform the economy. The only way we can contribute our quota is by doing this little we are doing to make his Renewed Hope Agenda a reality.”

As Ramadan continues, the daily iftar programme remains a beacon of hope and a reminder of the power of community and compassion.

