NLC Strike: Power Outage Hit Osogbo As Workers Shut Down Transmission Stations

On Tuesday, the members of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) in Osun State joined the warning strike of the national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to express their opposition to the detrimental effects of the removal of the fuel subsidy.

New Telegraph gathered that some Osogbo Region of the Transmission Company of Nigeria employees were kept out of the premises, according to our correspondent who was in the state to verify the compliance with the NLC instruction.

Additionally, while some Osogbo commercial bank branches were closed to customers, others were open for business.

The state capital’s Old Garage, Ola-Iya, and Oke Fia Areas also had a heavy security presence.

The door to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company’s Osogbo headquarters was sealed, and a staff member who spoke on the condition of anonymity claimed that the employees there had also joined the warning strike.

Many Nigerians have been placed in hardship as a result of the removal of fuel subsidies, according to some electricity workers at the Osogbo Region Transmission Company of Nigeria. They expressed concern that there may be a disruption in power supply as a result of the strike.

However, several employees were at their assigned workstations at the Osun Government Secretariat in Osogbo.

Comrade Sodiq Adewale, vice president west of the National Union of Electricity Employees, told our correspondent that because his union is an affiliate of the NLC, its members obeyed the order to put down their tools.

He said, “We are part of the strike and we are critical stakeholders as far as NLC is concerned.

“Presently, in compliance with the NLC directive, we are mandated to embark on a warning strike which started today and will continue tomorrow. As you can see, the whole place is under lock. Nobody is coming in and as time goes on, we are going to be reviewing our activities at the level of our actions.

“So far from our end, we have total compliance. Nobody is saying there is going to be a disruption of power, but our men are out. We are not tampering with anything.

“Generally, look at the economy. We are talking about palliatives, it has to be fast. How long will it take the process to be implemented? They have to fast-track whatever processes they are working on to alleviate the suffering of the masses.”

Also speaking with NEW TELEGRAPH, Osun NLC acting chairperson, Modupe Oyedele, said those workers that resumed at the Government Secretariat were members of the Trade Union Congress.

She however noted that staff members at the local government areas across the state all complied with the strike directive.

On the demands of the striking workers, Oyedele further said, “Our demand is about the hike in PMS which is making lives of Nigerians to be somehow difficult due to the removal of subsidy. Another one is the interference of FG in the NURTW crisis whereby the national secretariat of the body was taken over.

“There are some union affiliates that are not under NLC, they did not join. TUC did not join. All the local government area workers joined the strike. Every workforce under the NLC is in full compliance with the strike action.”