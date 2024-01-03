Osoba Reveals Major Problems Tinubu Inherited From Buhari

Former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba on Tuesday revealed the major problems President Bola Tinubu inherited from his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari following his swearing-in on May 29, 2023.

Speaking on Arise TV’s Morning Show, the former governor said some of the problems Tinubu inherited from Buhari were naria scarcity, religious killings, and inter-communal clashes in the country.

Speaking on the killings of 200 lives and burning of hundreds of houses and farmlands in Plateau State, Osoba described the killings as barbaric and an act of wickedness.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain stated that there is a need for a broad-based policy to address the challenge of inter-communal crises facing the nation.

Osoba also expressed more support for the president’s decision to postpone visitation to the victims of the Christmas Eve attack in Plateau state.

He said, “There’s no Nigerian who won’t cry for what happened in Plateau. We need to have a well-organized, broad-based policy to contain the inter-communal crisis bedeviling us in the country.

“Before making an appearance, Tinubu must be ready to tell them some of the major steps and actions he’s going to take to contain these things that have been going on, particularly in the Middlebelt.

“For many years in Benue, there were a series of killings. Issues such as religion, land, and others were some of the major problems that President Bola Tinubu inherited.”