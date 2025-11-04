Osoba, Osunkeye Appointed Vice Patrons Of Abeokuta Club

The Abeokuta Club, the foremost sociocultural organisation of Egbaland, has appointed Aremo Olusegun Osoba, the Akinrogun of Egbaland and former Governor of Ogun State, alongside Chief Olusegun Osunkeye, Baba Laje of Egbaland, as Vice Patrons of the club.

Announcing the appointments, the Chairman, Publicity Committee, Mr. Tunde Oluwasola, said the decision reflects the duo’s enduring contributions to the ideals of the Club—unity, friendship, service, and the advancement of Egbaland.

The Life President and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Prof. Afolabi Soyode, commended the honourees, describing Osoba as a beacon of truth and leadership, which continues to inspire generations of Egbas and Osunkeye as a man of integrity and generosity.

President of the Club, Dr. Adewale Adeola expressed confidence that their inclusion would further strengthen the Club’s moral foundation. The duo joined a distinguished line of Vice Patrons, including Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Brigadier Oluwole Rotimi.