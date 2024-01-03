Osoba: No alternative to borrowing, Buhari left empty treasury

Former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba, has said on the issue of borrowing by the present administration, there is little or no alternative as the past administration left an empty treasury.

Osoba, who spoke on Arise News, yesterday, made the statement while trying to justify the N7.3 trillion Ways and Means funds borrowed by the Tinubu administration.

“When treasury is empty, when the previous administration was borrowing to pay salaries what else can you do except to borrow for now to fill the gap. That does not mean that the culture of borrowing will go on forever and ever. It’s only serving us for now.”

On the issue of hoarding of cash, he said Tinubu will sign an executive order to encourage Nigerians against hoarding money.

“During my discussion with President Tinubu on Christmas Day, he disclosed to me that he is preparing a document to encourage Nigerians to bring out hidden funds that are currently out of the banking system and causing cash scarcity.”

Osoba, in the interview further justified the reason for the delay of President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the victims of the Plateau State attack on Christmas Eve.

On visits of the opposition parties to the affected communities, he said: “There is no Nigerian who will not cry for what happened in Plateau, the unnecessary killing. We need to have a really well-organised broad-based policy to curtail these inter-communal conflicts that are beheading us all over the country. I assure you that he (Tinubu) is very much on top of it.”

“On the issue of token appearance, it is not just a token. He must be ready, when he is going to go there; it is to tell them steps and actions that he is going to take to contain this situation that has been going on.

“For the opposition parties, that is their role. There must be robust engagements. If they don’t engage us robustly, how would we know some of our shortcomings and challenges? When Obi went to Plateau for a token appearance, it’s part of the robust engagement.”