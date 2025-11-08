Osmajic Gets Nine-game Ban For Racially Abusing Hannibal

Preston North End forward Milutin Osmajic has been given a nine-game ban after he was charged with racially abusing Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.

The incident happened during Preston’s goalless draw with Burnley in February and the 26-year-old will now miss up to and including their game against Stoke City on Boxing Day. The Montenegrin has also been fined £21,000.

Osmajic, who “strongly refuted” and denied the allegations was charged by the Football Association in March with a hearing taking place in September.

The FA said, external that following the hearing, an “aggravated breach”, where using abusive and/ or insulting words which included reference to colour and/or race, was found to be proven.

In response,, external Preston said they were “extremely disappointed” at the decision and reaffirmed their opposition to all forms of discrimination.

“We note that the outcome was determined on the ‘Balance of Probabilities’ rather than one that is ‘Beyond Reasonable Doubt’,” the club added.

“We also note that The FA determined that this decision offers no moral judgement, was not premeditated nor any comment about his general character.

“Milutin has always pleaded his innocence of the charge and continues to do so. We continue to be fully supportive of our player.” Burnley, meanwhile, are yet to comment.