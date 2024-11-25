Osinbajo, Wife Celebrate 35th Wedding Anniversary

Share

The immediate past Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo on Monday celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt tribute.

Celebrating his wedding anniversary via his official X handle, on Monday, Osibanjo Shared his thoughts on their decades-long union.

The Former leader also highlighted the depth of his wife’s love, devotion, and multifaceted contributions to their family and society.

The former Vice President described his wife as the embodiment of selflessness and devotion.

He expressed his deep gratitude to God for the gift of his wife, affirming his love with the words

According to him, her work spans hosting national prayer meetings, running shelters for vulnerable women, mentoring thousands of young people, and even nurturing creative hobbies such as crocheting and gardening.

“Every year of these 35 years you’ve proved that true love is not a myth or a fanciful phrase—through your willingness to give up everything for me and our children, through your generosity with your time, skills, and great faith by which you have helped us all navigate our sometimes bewildering journeys.

“In all of this, you’ve written several books, run several national prayer meetings, run shelters for vulnerable women, trained thousands of young people in different skills, crocheted a storm, and developed numerous gardens.

“I thank God daily for the gift of you to me. I love you always.

“Happy 35th Anniversary.” he wrote

