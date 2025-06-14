Osinbajo Urges Nigerian Youths To Embrace Politics For Nat’l Transformation

Share

The immediate past Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has reechoed the urgent need for a new generation of well-prepared and principled leaders to redefine politics in the country.

Prof. Osinbajo made this clarion call on Saturday while speaking at the 2nd Annual Daniel Taiwo Odukoya Memorial Lecture, held at The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos.

At the event, Osinbajo addressed the growing public disillusionment with politics, attributing it to poor leadership preparation.

He called on Nigerian youths to actively participate in politics as a powerful tool for shaping the nation’s leadership and securing long-term transformation.

“Politics has acquired a bad name, not just in Nigeria, but across the world,” Osinbajo noted. “The truth is, there is no other way to influence a nation except by engaging in the political process.

READ ALSO:

“If we are not involved in choosing leaders, shaping policy, or participating in political parties, then we forfeit our right to complain when outcomes don’t reflect our values,” Osinbajo said.

Highlighting the consequences of unprepared leadership, he remarked, “Many people go into politics with nothing-no plan, no knowledge and end up achieving nothing. Leadership demands more.”

Osinbajo urged citizens, especially young people with integrity and vision, to step forward and lead, stating that Nigeria’s future hinges on committed and informed political engagement.

“This nation is not beyond redemption,” he concluded. “But change will only come when citizens, especially those with moral conviction and vision, step forward to lead.”

Share