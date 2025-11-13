Osinbajo To Chair Justice, Community Restoration Summit In Kaduna

Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the immediate past Vice President, will on November 28 chair the 10th House of Justice Summit and Orange Ball Banquet at the Epitome Events Centre, Barnawa, Kaduna State.

According to the organisers, the event will also feature the Chairman of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission, Prof. Dakas C.J. Dakas (SAN), as the keynote speaker.

Other dignitaries expected at the event include the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd); the Senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, Sen. Sunday Marshall Katung; and the Second Secretary of the British High Commission in Nigeria, Mr David Snelling.

The annual summit, themed “From Camps to Justice and Communities,” is designed to set an agenda for ending the over two-decade-long insurgency-induced insecurity by ensuring that the government prioritises justice for victims and the resettlement of displaced persons and communities across Nigeria.

Speaking ahead of the event on Thursday in Kaduna, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of the House of Justice, Gloria Ballason (Esq.), said the summit’s theme reflects the urgent need for Nigeria to move beyond humanitarian relief towards long-term justice and community restoration.

She said, “This milestone event is particularly significant because it comes at a time when concerns are rising about foreign intervention and sovereignty in resolving Nigeria’s insecurity.

“Accepting the factual narratives of the various forms of insurgency and prioritising justice and the resettlement of displaced victims are necessary steps toward finding real and lasting solutions.”

Ballason noted that the perennial violent conflicts, particularly in the North-East and North-West regions, have displaced millions of Nigerians, leaving many communities in ruins and survivors in prolonged uncertainty.

She added, “Beyond feeding camps and building shelters, there is a moral and constitutional imperative to restore the dignity of victims through justice.

“We must ask: who is enforcing justice for those whose lands have become battlegrounds, whose homes were razed, and whose families are still missing? That’s the conversation this year’s summit seeks to ignite. The time for the ruins to be rebuilt and for justice to be served is now.”

She disclosed that the summit would bring together policymakers, legal scholars, defence and humanitarian experts to examine existing legal and institutional gaps and propose actionable frameworks for victim compensation, transitional justice, and community reintegration.

Ballason further revealed that the event will feature a panel session involving representatives from the National Human Rights Commission, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, development agencies, and international partners.

A statement from the House of Justice also indicated that the Orange Ball Banquet, which traditionally crowns the summit, will foster collaboration among individuals advancing human rights, social justice, and civic engagement across Africa.

She said, “At a time when our nation is grappling with security challenges and displacement, initiatives like this remind us that justice is not abstract — it is about people, accountability, and rebuilding hope.”

“The participation of Prof. Osinbajo and other dignitaries underscores the growing recognition of justice-centred approaches to peacebuilding in Nigeria’s policy landscape.

“During his tenure as Vice President, Osinbajo was known for his advocacy on the rule of law, judicial reform, and human rights, particularly through the Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative (PCNI).”

The House of Justice, founded in 2010, has consistently served as a civic hub promoting access to justice, legal literacy, and human rights advocacy.

Over the years, its annual summits have drawn top jurists, lawmakers, activists, and international partners who deliberate on critical issues shaping Nigeria’s democratic and social development.