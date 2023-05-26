Osinbajo Takes Shettima On Familiarisation Tour Of Office

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday received the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima and took him on an official familiarisation tour of the office in the Presidential Villa. Speaking to State House Correspondents after the tour, Shettima said: “On the instance of Vice President, who is a friend, a contemporary, I came here just to exchange ideas on how to move the nation forward. “He took me round the offices out of courtesy and I want to commend him, I want to thank him for extending that courtesy to me.

Yes, cross fertilization of ideas.” Asked how soon Nigerian should expect the impact of the Tinubu/ Shettima Presidency, he said: “I believe President Tinubu will hit the ground running from day one. He does not have the luxury of time. “And I will be the Vice President. I don’t want to be presumptuous, I don’t want to make loud proclamation but my interaction with him has shown that we will hit the ground running from day one.” On his conferment with the national honour, he said it was a historical experience; a humbling experience.