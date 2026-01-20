Osinbajo, Tai Solarin, Wife, Others To Be Honoured At Mayflower School Founder’s Day

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the late Dr Tai Solarin and his wife Sheila, top the list of personalities to be honoured at the oneweek 70th Founder’s Day anniversary of Mayflower School, Ikenne, Ogun State.

The anniversary activities, which began on January 16 , is scheduled to end on January 23. Addressing a news conference yesterday, the Mayflower Old Students Association (MOSA) National President Wale Abdul said the school, founded in May 1956 by the late Solarin and his wife, was established out of their desire to pursue their dream of creating a liberal educational system and building a school that would be unique from others, as well as do things differently.

According to him, the late Tai Solarin and Sheila will be awarded with Posthumous Special Recognition and conferment of MOSA’s highest award, Grand Commander of the Order of MOSA (GCOM). He said the other past five MOSA Presidents, former students and friends of the association, will be awarded the MOSA Merit Award (MMA) and Special Recognition award.