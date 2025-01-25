Share

The immediate past Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has expressed profound grief over the passing of Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, popularly known as “Ijaya,” who served as the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives.

Osinbajo, accompanied by Hon. Gabriel Saleh Zock, Local Government officials, colleagues, and associates, visited the family of the late Onanuga in Ikenne, Ogun State, to offer his condolences.

Addressing the loss on Saturday, January 25, Osinbajo acknowledged the deep sorrow felt by Hon. Onanuga’s mother, her grandchildren, and her family.

He described “Ijaya” as a remarkable and charismatic politician with an unwavering commitment to economic empowerment and community development in her Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency.

“Ijaya was not just a colourful and charismatic leader; she spearheaded several wealth creation projects, provided scholarships to numerous individuals, and mentored many,” Osinbajo said.

The late Onanuga’s impact extended beyond politics, as her efforts uplifted countless lives in Ogun State and beyond.

Her dedication to her constituents has left a lasting legacy that will not be forgotten.

Osinbajo prayed for divine comfort for Hon. Onanuga’s mother, her children, and all loved ones affected by the loss.

