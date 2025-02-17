Osinbajo, Obi, Adeboye, Others Visit Late Adebanjo’s Family 

Share

The immediately past Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi and the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, have visited the residence of the late Yoruba socio-political leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, to condole with the family.

New Telegraph gathered that Lagos Labour Party governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, former Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel, and human rights advocate Dele Farotimi joined them.

The visit was in honour of Adebanjo’s lifelong dedication to democracy, justice, and the restructuring of Nigeria.

Adebanjo, a revered statesman and Afenifere chieftain passed away at the age of 96, leaving behind a legacy of unwavering activism and leadership.

Throughout his life, he remained committed to true federalism and progressive governance, advocating for the rights of the Yoruba people and Nigerians.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, in a tribute shared on his X handle on Sunday, February 16, described Adebanjo as a towering figure in Nigerian politics and a fearless voice for truth and justice.

He praised his steadfast commitment to the ideals of a restructured Nigeria, noting that Adebanjo’s principled stance on equity and justice served as a moral compass for many.

The passing of Chief Ayo Adebanjo has been met with an outpouring of grief from political leaders, civil society organizations, and Nigerians across the country.

Many have called for the preservation of his ideals and vision for national development, emphasizing the need to continue his fight for justice, good governance, and a more equitable Nigeria.

