Osinbajo Mourns Pastor Odukoya’s Death

Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has expressed his sadness over the passing of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, the founder of Fountain of Life Church.

Osinbajo, the immediate Vice president of Nigeria described Odukoya’s passing as tragic in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

He wrote: “Dolly, I and our children are devastated by the news of the passing of our dear friend and brother, Pastor Taiwo. Our hearts and prayers are with Tolu, Jimi, Tobi, Timilehin and Jomiloju.

“We will miss the firmness of his faith in the most difficult times, the soundness of his exposition of the scriptures, his fidelity to the true gospel of Jesus Christ, his childlike love of God translated so easily to worship, his transparency, his servant leadership, the affection and the love he showed so easily, his honesty, forthrightness, and humility at all times.

“He inspired a whole generation of (then) very young men and women, many of whom are now grandparents and still in Christ and will by His grace be until we meet him again at the resurrection. Amen.”

New Telegraph had on Monday, August 7. 2023, reported that Pastor Odukoya passed away in the USA.

His passing was announced on the church’s official Facebook page on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.