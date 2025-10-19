New Telegraph

Osinbajo Leads ECOWAS Election Observation Mission To Côte d’Ivoire

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has appointed Nigeria’s former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as the Head of its Election Observation Mission to the upcoming presidential election in the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, scheduled for October 25, 2025.

According to a statement from Mohammed Brimah, of the Media Office of Prof. Osinbajo, the mission will be deployed from October 19 to 29, 2025, in accordance with the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

As Head of Mission, Osinbajo will lead a team of distinguished West African experts tasked with engaging national stakeholders, fostering cooperation with international and domestic observer groups, and assessing the credibility and transparency of the electoral process.

The deployment of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission reflects the regional body’s unwavering commitment to promoting peace, stability, and credible democratic governance across West Africa.

