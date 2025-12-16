Osinbajo Inaugurates N34bn Modupe & Folorunso Alakija Medical Research, Training Hospital

Former Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Monday inaugurated the N34 billion Modupe and Folorunso Alakija Medical Research and Training Hospital at Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo. The hospital, built and donated by renowned businesswoman Mrs Folorunso Alakija, was officially handed over to the university.

Speaking at the event, Osinbajo emphasized that the hospital would bridge theory and practical education, particularly at a time when many Nigerian patients still travel abroad for advanced care.

“This is not a place where illnesses will just be treated. It is a place where knowledge will be generated, skills will be honed, and standards will be raised. This institution occupies a rare and vital space — a home for learning, research, and discovery,” Osinbajo said.

“It positions Osun State and Nigeria as serious contributors to medical knowledge, not merely consumers of medical services.”

The Vice President described the hospital as a monument to life, a sanctuary of healing, and a forge for the next generation of African medical excellence.

Mrs Alakija, who is also the chancellor of UNIOSUN, explained that the hospital was conceived to provide a sustainable funding source for the university while addressing national health challenges, including brain drain, workforce shortages, and dilapidated infrastructure.

“This hospital stands as a beacon of hope, a promise of healing, and a bold step toward transforming healthcare in Osun State, throughout Nigeria, and across Africa. We seek partners who believe in investing in health and saving lives,” Alakija said.

Governor Ademola Adeleke lauded the Alakija family for the donation, noting the magnitude of the facility and its top-notch medical and diagnostic equipment.

“This is great beyond description; huge beyond valuation. Governments worldwide struggle to fund education and healthcare effectively,” Adeleke said.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Clement Adeboye, provided a detailed overview of the hospital’s facilities, which include: 250 admission beds, 20 clinical and 5 non-clinical departments, Community Health Unit, Maternity and Neonatal Care, Digital research and diagnostics laboratories, 4 state-of-the-art operating theatres, CT scan, MRI, ultrasound, X-ray, radiotherapy, and modern digitized CATHLAB, Cardiac theatre and Ophthalmology suites, 4 digitized delivery rooms, 36-unit Neonatal ICU, 9 modern dialysis units with specialized HIV+ and Hepatitis B+ facilities, 16 ICUs, modern mortuary, and hospital restaurant.

Osinbajo concluded that the hospital would not only treat illnesses but also train the next generation of African medical professionals, positioning Osun State as a hub for medical research and innovation.