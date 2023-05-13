Osinbajo Inaugurates Kano River Irrigation Scheme

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has inaugurated multi-billion naira Kano River Irrigation Scheme (KRIS) charging the benefitting communities to take ownership of the project. The scheme forms a component of the Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria Project (TRIMING).

According to a release by Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Laolu Akande, Osinbajo made the charge at the commissioning of the scheme in Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State. Akande quoted the Vice President as saying, “The project was an innovative approach adopted by the Federal Government, which has opened access to life-changing opportunities for the farming communities that are involved with the Project.

“The project also serves as a vehicle to effectively harness the potential of vast water resources infrastructure, some of which were built well over 40 years ago but largely remained either unutilised or grossly underutilised. “The main beneficiaries of the Project include ba- sin stakeholders, irrigation and drainage entities, water users’ associations, farmers, and rural dwellers in the Project areas.

“Through the direct infrastructure investments covering about 37,500 hectares across six states, concurrent activities in agriculture and on-farm water management in these areas, approximately 140,000 farm families with about 1 million people are directly benefiting.”

“Today’s event is a clear demonstration of the Buhari Administration’s commitment to transform the conditions of our people in the communities of our nation’s bread basket,” he said. Earlier in his remarks, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje thanked the Vice President for his support and the Federal Government for its commitment to the actualisation of many impactful projects in the state.