Osinbajo, Gbajabiamila Commend Organisers Of Design, Innovation Exhibition

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, have commended the organisers of the Design and Innovation Exhibition.

According to them, the exhibition which was organised by Design Week Lagos, in partnership with Ecobank Nigeria and the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, provided young entrepreneurs with a global platform to showcase their talents.

During his visit to the exhibition held at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) in Lagos. on Saturday, Prof. Osinbajo expressed admiration for the innovative products and designs on display.

He stressed that, with the right support, the young innovators possess the potential to take the nation to new heights.

He also commended Ecobank for its significant role in advancing Nigeria’s design and creative industries and called for more publicprivate collaborations to foster further growth in the sector.

“It’s truly inspiring to see these remarkable products and designs created by young entrepreneurs. You can see the vision, potential, ideas, and passion they’ve poured into these projects.

This exhibition bridges talent with commerce, and it’s essential that we encourage them. I commend Ecobank and the organizers for supporting these youths and this industry,” he remarked.

Similarly, Gbajabiamila expressed his gratitude to Ecobank for its support for the initiative. The former Vice President and the Chief of Staff, along with their wives, were given a guided tour of the exhibition by Titi Ogufere, Founder of Design Week Lagos; Bolaji Lawal, Managing Director/Regional Executive of Ecobank Nigeria; and other exhibition organizers and partners.

The 2025 edition of the exhibition showcased Ni – geria’s top talents in furniture, product and industrial design. Under the theme “Building a Made-in-Nigeria Brand,” the exhibition celebrated Nigerian designers’ creativity, innovation, and craftsmanship, while also focusing on industrialization and the export potential of locally made products.

