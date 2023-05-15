Osinbajo Chairs Extraordinary FEC Meeting

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over an Extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa.

The ongoing FEC meeting is tagged extraordinary because its convocation is unusual as regular Council meeting holds every Wednesday of the week

The extraordinary FEC is expected to consider about 37 pending memoranda from various ministries, departments, and agencies

It was learned that the ongoing Council meeting does not preclude the regular FEC from holding on Wednesday.

Those at the meeting include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd); and the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Also present are the Ministers of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Science and Technology, Olorunimbe Mamora; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed; Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo; Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami; Sports, Chief Sunday Dare: Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; and FCT, Mohammed Bello.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen; Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu; Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Mrs. Sadiya Umar Farouk; Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi; and that of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Umana, is also there

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to Nigeria this week after an extended trip to London, in the United Kingdom.

The President initially traveled to participate in the coronation ceremony of the British Monarch, King Charles III, on May 3 and later extended his stay in London to attend to his dental issues.