Osinbajo Calls For Responsible Use Of Social Media

Share

On Thursday, Nigeria’s former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo said the role of technology in empowering citizens to make demands for accountability from governments cannot be overemphasized.

According to the former leader who call for responsible use of social media said technology has equipped citizens with the power to drive change and challenge traditional power structures.

Osinbajo stated this while delivering a keynote address at an event themed, ‘Technology as a Catalyst for Political Action in Africa’ Conference, hosted by Enough is Enough (EiE) & BudgIT.’

READ ALSO:

Speaking on the power of social media, he called on citizens to self-regulate their use of the platform, noting that social media abuse can lead to government regulation affecting free speech.

“Government regulation may lead to restrictions on free speech and undermine the very principles of open expression that digital platforms were built upon.

“Users to lead the way in ensuring that tech is used responsibly and ethically,” Osinbajo said.

He highlighted how memes, skits, and digital content have become powerful tools for youth in driving social change, stating that “these creative mediums are helping galvanize grassroots movements, showcasing the transformative potential of technology in activism”.

The former Vice President thanked the organizers of the programme for the thoughtful topic.

“I must say that it’s a very special privilege, of course, to have been invited here. And I think the organizers of the Technology New Media and Citizens and Governments Conference of 2024 deserve all of our commendations for providing the platform for this very important discussion on technology, the present and future of political action.

“And I’m deeply honored, I must say again, for your very kind invitation to make these keynote remarks, to open the conversation,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us: