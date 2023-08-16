Osimhen’s to become highest-paid player in Napoli’s history

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen soon to be signed new deal will make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history. The Nigerian star and his agent, Roberto Calenda, have been negotiating a new deal with Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis for weeks and are keen to set up a new agreement following last season’s scudetto success. After much back and forth, an agreement has now been reached between Osimhen and Napoli, allowing the 24-year-old to start the new season with his mind fully focused on football.

Only his signature is needed to finalise proceedings. Gianluca Di Marzio details how Osimhen will earn over €10 million net per season in his new Napoli deal, which extends his stay to June 2026. Only one release clause will be included, worth €150 million, and it will not be valid for Italy for the first year.

This agreement suits all parties; De Laurentiis ensures that Osimhen will stay in the Campania capital for another season at least and would command a high fee should a European giant arrive next summer.

Meanwhile, Napoli coach, Rudi Garcia, has said he wants Osimhen to be happy and believes once his contract extension is official the s t a r striker can fully focus on scoring goals. “I want Osimhen to be happy, he and the club have done a good job,” he sa