January 18, 2025
Osimhen’s Penalty Seals Draw For Galatasaray At Hatayspor

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen on Friday night, January 17 scored as Galatasaray held Hatayspor to a thrilling 1-1 draw.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Cemali Sertel gave Hatayspor the lead two minutes before the half hour mark.

Galatasaray fought back with Osimhen equalising from the penalty spot in the 56th minute.

The 26-year-old was in action for the entire duration of the game.

The Nigeria international has now racked up 14 goals and six assists in all competitions for the Yellow and Reds this season.

Okan Buruk’s side occupy top position on the table with 50 points from 18 games.

