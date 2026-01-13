Osimhen’s Outburst Showed Passion But Wrong Approach – Okocha

Former Super Eagles captain, Austin Okocha, has said Victor Osimhen’s recent outburst against teammat, Ademola Lookman, came from a good place but was handled in the wrong way.

Okocha explained that Osimhen is a very passionate player who cares deeply about the national team and always wants the best for Nigeria.

According to him, that fighting spirit is a positive thing and one of the reasons Osimhen is loved by fans. However, the former Bolton midfielder noted that the manner in which the Napoli striker expressed his frustration was not appropriate.

“These things happen, and I love to see that sometimes in a team. It shows that they want to win. They’re not just there to play and go home,” the former Paris SaintGermain midfielder said on the Clutch 9 Podcast. “They want to achieve something.

If players are criticising each other, are upset for not getting the right service, or a teammate not doing the right thing.

“Osimhen went over the board. I have to clear that out as well, but it’s good to see players that are passionate but also understand that you’re not bigger than your teammate.

“You’re the same, you have to respect your teammate, and if you want to say something, better say it in the dressing room and not show the whole world that your colleague made a mistake, but the passion and hunger is good to see,” the AFCON 1994 winner concluded.