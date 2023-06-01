New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Osimhen’s Napoli Bid…

Osimhen’s Napoli Bid To Rescue Ndidi From Leicester Forest

Serie A champions, Napoli have identified Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi as one of the key additions to the team as they defend their title and launch a strong challenge in the Champions League next season. Despite losing coach Luciano Spalleti, who guided them to their first title in 33 years, the champions are planning for life after the coach’s exit with potential transfers.

Nigeria’s Ndidi features prominently in the long list of players the club, management is targeting with the Leicester City midfielder now willing to leave the King Power Stadium after they suffered relegation to the Championship. Leicester lost their bid to stay in the Premiership after nine years last weekend and it means potential moves for a number of senior players including Ndidi and his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho.

However, Napoli are preparing a bid of 10 million euros for the midfielder, a deal that could be attractive for the Foxes because the player has just one year left on his current contract. According to a report monitored by our correspondent on French pub- lication Footmercato, Ndi- di is already negotiating personal terms with the hierarchy at Napoli, and in a matter of weeks, he could join Victor Osimhen in Naples.

Read Previous

Gunmen Kill Two, Abduct Two Others In Ogun
Read Next

It’s A Lie, Chukwueze Plays Down Link With Real Madrid

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023