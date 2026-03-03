Osimhen’s Italy Clause Opens Door For Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd

Premier League giants may have been handed a major boost in the race to sign Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, following reports of an anti-Italy clause inserted into his current deal.

According to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Osimhen’s parent club Napoli included a hefty financial penalty in the striker’s contract with Galatasaray, designed to block a potential move to Italian rivals such as Juventus.

The clause reportedly stipulates that Galatasaray must pay Napoli a staggering $82.7m (£61.3m, £70m) if they sell the Nigerian forward to Juventus. The move is widely seen as Napoli’s attempt to prevent their former talisman from strengthening a direct Serie A rival.

However, the development appears to favour clubs outside Italy, particularly in the Premier League. With Italian sides effectively priced out of the race due to the penalty, English heavyweights including Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are believed to be monitoring the situation closely.

Osimhen, 27, joined Galatasaray in July 2025 and is contracted to the Turkish champions until June 2029. Since arriving in Istanbul.