Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has suffered a major injury setback that could sideline him for weeks and put his participation in AFCON 2025 at risk.

Galatasaray have confirmed that the Super Eagles star sustained a moderate Grade 2 hamstring strain during Nigeria’s recent World Cup playoff clash against DR Congo.

MRI scans performed at Galatasaray’s sponsor hospital, Acıbadem, revealed overstretching and bleeding in Osimhen’s left posterior hamstring muscle following a forced substitution against the Leopards on Sunday night.

According to a Sports Doctor on social media, this type of injury typically requires 3 to 5 weeks of recovery before a player can return to full training and competition, though cases with a hematoma can take up to 6 weeks.

Despite the grim diagnosis, Osimhen himself has sought to reassure fans. Upon returning to Turkey from international duty, as reported by The New Telegraph.

As he said, “My condition is not very serious,” expressing optimism about a speedy recovery, though further scans were pending.

The 26-year-old forward was forced off at halftime during the tense playoff final, a substitution that proved costly as Nigeria fell in a penalty shootout, missing out on the World Cup for the second straight cycle.

Osimhen has been in sensational form for Galatasaray this season, netting nine goals in 12 appearances across all competitions, making his injury a major setback for both club and country.

The timing of Osimhen’s injury casts uncertainty over his participation in AFCON 2025, scheduled to kick off in Morocco in late December. Depending on his recovery, he could miss the opening matches or potentially the entire tournament if complications arise.

Galatasaray have already begun treatment and will closely track his progress, while fans and the Super Eagles’ coaching staff are hoping for a swift, smooth recovery to see their talismanic striker back in action as soon as possible.