Osimhen’s Injury Made It Easier For Us To Beat Galatasaray — Slot

…striker may undergo surgery, hits Lagos

Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, has admitted that the early injury to Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen played a significant role in his side’s dominant victory over Galatasaray in their UEFA Champions League clash at Anfield.

The English giants cruised into the quarterfinals with an emphatic 4-0 win, completely outclassing the Turkish side in a one-sided encounter on Wednesday night. Galatasaray’s hopes of staging a strong challenge were dealt a major blow in the ninth minute when Osimhen sustained an injury.

Although the forward attempted to continue, he was eventually withdrawn at halftime, leaving his team without their most potent attacking threat.

Reacting after the match, Slot acknowledged the impact of Osimhen’s absence on the game, describing the Nigerian international as a key figure for Galatasaray. “Osimhen is an incredible player. It was useful for us that he came out injured,” Slot said.

“He has shown many times in his career that he can score goals. It’s never nice to see a player injured, but he is very important to the way Galatasaray play.”

Liverpool took full advantage of the situation, dominating possession and creating numerous scoring opportunities, while the visitors struggled to find rhythm without their talismanic striker.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray have confirmed that Osimhen suffered a fracture in his right forearm during the encounter. The injury has since been stabilised with his arm placed in a cast. Reports indicate that the former Napoli forward is expected to travel to Nigeria for further medical evaluation and monitoring.