Osimhen’s Historic Ranking And His Quest For Africa’s Top Award

The annual Ballon D’or event, which is the celebration of best footballers all over the world, took place in Paris, France, during the week with so much glamour. Argentine football legend, Lionel Messi, scooped the best male footballer award for a record 8th time. Messi did well at the World Cup to help his country win the Mundial. People have different views about this.

No one can doubt the amazing talent of Messi on the pitch and his conduct even off the pitch but this award should have gone to either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe. Haaland at 23 is a gift to the football world with his scoring prowess and his exploits earned Manchester City treble in the year under review just as Mbappe was also consistent all through. He was in the final with Messi at the World Cup and they were both in PSG.

One-on-one, Mbappe should have edged Messi but because it is voting, it leaves much to be desired. It is now looking more like a popularity contest than merit. If it is about winning, there is also Julian Alvarez, an Argentine who won the World Cup together with Messi and also won treble with Manchester City. Alvarez placed 7th in the rankings. Awards are almost always controversial but there are clear situations that should prevail.

The Ballon d’Or event was great for Nigeria. Music star, Rema, was one of the artistes that sang at the event. With his hit song, ‘Calm Down’, Rema was amazing on the night and it was a boost to the country’s image. Again, Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala were among the nominees. In the end, Oshoala placed 20th in the world while Osimhen also placed a historic 8th. Nigeria has never had it this good on the global stage of football awards.

Osimhen was rated better than the likes of Robert Lewandowski (12th), Bernardo Silva(9th), Luka Modric (10th), Mo Sallah (11th ), Emiliano Martinez (15th), Karim Benzema (16th), Jude Bellingham (18th) and Harry Kane (19th). Argentina’s Lautaro Martinez (20th), Antoine Griezmann (21st), Bukayo Saka (24th) and Martin Odegaard (29th). Osimhen was rated above a long list of top-rated players in the world and looking at those names is the best way to appreciate his 8th position in the world.

This player has the potential of becoming the very best player in the world if he keeps his cool, works hard to get better and of course gets good managers across the board to assist his glowing career. He is the only African in the top 10 and this also means he should easily be crowned the African Footballer of the Year. Morocco did well at the World Cup in Qatar last year and the Confederation of Africa Football has listed seven Moroccan players in the 30-man list for the award.

For 24 years, no Nigerian has won this big award and Gift Orban (Young Player of the Year) is the second player named along with Osimhen for the current evaluation. The Awards Gala is scheduled for December 11 in Marrakech, Morocco. A panel of CAF Technical experts, African Football legends and selected media representatives from a number of countries put together the preliminary list for the various categories with the performance of the nominees between November 2022 and September 2023 serving as the period under consideration.

Nigeria’s absence at the World Cup is a big minus for Osimhen because Morocco went as far as the semis of the World Cup but his exploits for Napoli in their Italian league win was fantastic. Osimhen by all standards deserves CAF’s Player of the Year award for the period under review but the issue of voting is another matter entirely coupled with the politics of the round leather game. Football politics is as intense as the conventional party politics we are used to all over the world.

The evaluation period ended September 30 and we just have to wait for the outcome. I recall how Austin Okocha lost the award on two occasions to Samuel Eto’o of Cameroon at a time many of us felt it was clear for him to win. Whatever happens, every Nigerian should be proud of Osimhen. He is making the country proud with his talent and it can only get better for him. Osimhen should work on his temperament and also look for quality people to work with. He is a pride of the nation.