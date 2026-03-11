New Telegraph

March 11, 2026
Osimhen’s Galatasaray Move Branded Waste Of Talent

Fans have shared mixed reactions to Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen’s performance against Liverpool in their Champions League (UCL) Round of 16 first-leg clash at RAMS Park on Tuesday night.

The Nigerian striker’s display during the encounter has reignited debates among supporters, with many arguing that a player of his quality and peak years should not be spent in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Osimhen Shines In Galatasaray Victory Over Liverpool

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Osimhen was instrumental in Galatasaray’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool.

The Super Eagles forward set up the decisive goal for Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina, giving Galatasaray a vital advantage heading into the second leg at Anfield.

The 27-year-old also appeared on the scoresheet later in the match, celebrating enthusiastically, a stark contrast to his subdued reaction after scoring the winner against Juventus.

However, the goal was disallowed due to an offside in the buildup.

Beyond the assist and near goal, the Super Eagles forward continually troubled Liverpool’s defence, just as he had throughout the league phase, proving once again to be a constant threat.

Fans Reactions To The Match:

