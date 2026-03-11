Osimhen’s Galatasaray Move Branded Waste Of Talent

Fans have shared mixed reactions to Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen’s performance against Liverpool in their Champions League (UCL) Round of 16 first-leg clash at RAMS Park on Tuesday night.

The Nigerian striker’s display during the encounter has reignited debates among supporters, with many arguing that a player of his quality and peak years should not be spent in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Osimhen Shines In Galatasaray Victory Over Liverpool

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Osimhen was instrumental in Galatasaray’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool.

The Super Eagles forward set up the decisive goal for Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina, giving Galatasaray a vital advantage heading into the second leg at Anfield.

Lemina gets the hosts off to a flyer in Istanbul ⚽💥 📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/fmumyuHhb3 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 10, 2026

The 27-year-old also appeared on the scoresheet later in the match, celebrating enthusiastically, a stark contrast to his subdued reaction after scoring the winner against Juventus.

However, the goal was disallowed due to an offside in the buildup.

Beyond the assist and near goal, the Super Eagles forward continually troubled Liverpool’s defence, just as he had throughout the league phase, proving once again to be a constant threat.

Fans Reactions To The Match:

Osimhen in Turkey is so shameful considering the CF business European clubs in the top 5 leagues did this Summer and to make things worse, I think it’ll be very difficult to get him out. Galatasaray paid €75 for him I believe, he’s on big money on a lower tax rate and he’s LOVED — EO (@MannyUTFR) March 10, 2026

Please get this egomaniac Osimhen at Barca bro we’d be unbeatable — OGi 🐐 (@BCNOgi) March 10, 2026

Osimhen is the terminator. Not rating him is one of the easiest red flags on how someone views the game — Bd@irB@ll (@Bd_irB_ll) March 10, 2026

Every time I watch Galatasaray I wonder why the fuck Osimhen is playing for them — Paddy (@PaddyArsenal) March 10, 2026

Osimhen being in Turkey is just a huge football crime- despite all the character accusation context. — George (@GeorgeV_AFC) March 10, 2026