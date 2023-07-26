Osimhen’s future uncertain as talks with Napoli stall over salary

The future of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is still hanging in the balance as the discussion between his Serie A side Napoli and his agent Roberto Calenda appeared to have stalled. Napoli are desperate to keep the forward at the Diego Maradona Stadium for another season despite intense interest from big European sides including Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and PSG.

According to TuttoNapoli’s recent report on the 24-year-old’s future, discussions between the player’s agent, Roberto Calenda, and the president of his present club have been going on for five days. However, an agreement has not been reached due to difficulties surrounding the salary size and establishing an exit clause, which Osimhen is said to be requesting The situation has proven complex, but there has been no indication of a complete breakdown in communication between the parties involved.

While Paris SaintGermain looms as a potential threat to lure the former LOSC Lille forward out of Naples as Kylian Mbappe’s future, it is not ruled out that Osimhen may decide to remain with his current club without renewing his contract, according to reports. The uncertainty surrounding Osimhen’s future has raised speculation and intrigue among football enthusiasts and clubs alike.