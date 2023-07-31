Osimhen’s Agent Set For Talks With Napoli Over New Deal

Victor Osimhen’s agent has arrived at the Napoli training camp and he would be holding one last meeting with the club President, Aurelio de Laurentiis ahead of the striker’s contract renewal at the club.

Roberto Calenda will soon have a meeting with De Laurentiis in the next few hours and that will be a decisive meeting.

The training camp is taking place at Castel del Sangro and the final details of Osimhen’s new deal will soon be sorted out.