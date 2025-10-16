Osimhen World’s Best Striker, Chelle Hails Star, Sets Sight On W’Cup Ticket

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has described Victor Osimhen as the best striker in the world following the forward’s hat-trick heroics in Nigeria’s emphatic 4–0 win over the Benin Republic on Tuesday night in Uyo.

The Napoli striker scored in the 3rd, 37th, and 51st minutes to inspire the Super Eagles to a dominant victory that secured Nigeria’s place in next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

“I am very happy for my players, especially the best striker in the world, Victor (Osimhen),” Chelle said after the match. “This is the start, and I am proud of e v e r y o n e , even the fans, because they pushed us.”

O s i m h e n ’ s masterclass performance led Nigeria to second place in their qualifying group and into the CAF Play-Off Tournament, where they will face Gabon in the semi-final. The other semifinal pits Cameroon against DR Congo. The winners will clash in the final for the sole intercontinental playoff spot allocated to Africa.

Speaking after the match, the coach expressed delight at the team’s performance and praised the players for quickly adapting to his style. “I’m so proud of my players; they deserved this win,” Chelle said. “It wasn’t easy with a new coach and a new philosophy, but they adjusted very fast.”