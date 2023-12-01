Osimhen Won’t Extend His Stay At Napoli’ – Fabrizio

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has not renewed his contract with his current club, Napoli, even though the two parties have been negotiating a new deal for months.

Italian football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano claimed there is no agreement between Osimhen and Napoli for a new deal.

Osimhen has been linked to several European clubs especially English Premier League’s Chelsea and Arsenal who are said to be ready to battle for the 24-year-old striker from January next year.

Osimhen failed to leave for another club during last summer’s transfer window because Aurelio De Laurentiis, the President of Napoli, repeatedly declared that the club’s most valuable asset would not be sold, even if their €200 million valuation was met.

However, Napoli is at risk of losing the Nigerian player in January or later, as his current contract with the reigning Serie A champions is set to expire in 2025.

Osimhen has returned to Napoli’s squad after recovering from an injury he sustained during Nigeria’s match against Saudi Arabia in October.

According to Fabrizio, who spoke on the Kick streaming platform, the Nigeria international is not likely to sign any contract extension with Napoli anytime soon, making way for his possible exit.

He said: “For Victor Osimhen, it’s essential to clarify, as I’ve consistently mentioned since September, there’s no agreement between Napoli and Osimhen for a new contract.