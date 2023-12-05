Osimhen Wins Italian FA Footballer Of The Year Award

After a standout 2022-2023 season with Napoli, Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen was voted the winner of the 2023 Italian Footballers’ Association (FA) Footballer of the Year.

Osimhen was the biggest winner in the award ceremony in which the best squad, coach, club, and goal of the season were also recognized on Monday.

Last season was used as a yardstick to select the winners, Osimhen scored 26 goals and provided five assists as he helped Napoli to win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years.

READ ALSO:

Due to this performance, the 24-year-old Nigerian striker was named the best striker in Italy and also won the Serie A Golden Boot.

Osimhen was also nominated for the FIFA Best award and finished as the 8th best player in the world at the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

At the 2023 Italian Footballers’ Association Footballer of the Year awards, Victor Osimhen made it into the Serie A team of the year alongside Mike Maignan, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kim Min-Jae, Andrea Bastoni, Stanislav Lobotka, Stan Hernández, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Nicolo Barella, Rafael Leão, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

So far this season, the Nigeria international has maintained his excellent goals-per-game ratio despite a more difficult start to the season and ensuing injury concerns. He has scored six goals from 10 games played thus far.