New Telegraph

May 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Osimhen Will Shine…

Osimhen Will Shine In EPL, Says Amokachi

Former Super Eagles forward Daniel Amokachi has encouraged Victor Osimhen to consider a move to the English Premier League.

Amokachi, who plied his trade in Turkey as well as in England for Everton, expressed full confidence in the striker’s ability to thrive in any league in the world.

Osimhen, who is currently on a season-long loan to Turkish giants Galatasaray, has been in impressive form, with rumours linking him to top European clubs, including Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea.

Speaking in admiration of the Nigerian star’s qualities, Amokachi, who played in the Premier League for Everton and featured for clubs like Club Brugge and Besiktas, believes a switch to England could be a perfect step for Osimhen.

“It would be nice to see him play in the best league in the world, the EPL, because any league that Osimhen plays in, he would flourish, no doubt about that, because he has the quality in him, he has the warrior in him,” Amokachi said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Lagos Legends Club Plans IGP Egbetokun Four-Sport Competition For Schools
Read Next

NPFL: Champions Remo Whitewash Ikorodu City On Coronation Day
Share
Copy Link
×