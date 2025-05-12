Osimhen Will Shine In EPL, Says Amokachi

Share

Former Super Eagles forward Daniel Amokachi has encouraged Victor Osimhen to consider a move to the English Premier League.

Amokachi, who plied his trade in Turkey as well as in England for Everton, expressed full confidence in the striker’s ability to thrive in any league in the world.

Osimhen, who is currently on a season-long loan to Turkish giants Galatasaray, has been in impressive form, with rumours linking him to top European clubs, including Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea.

Speaking in admiration of the Nigerian star’s qualities, Amokachi, who played in the Premier League for Everton and featured for clubs like Club Brugge and Besiktas, believes a switch to England could be a perfect step for Osimhen.

“It would be nice to see him play in the best league in the world, the EPL, because any league that Osimhen plays in, he would flourish, no doubt about that, because he has the quality in him, he has the warrior in him,” Amokachi said.

