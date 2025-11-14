Super Eagles of Nigeria star striker, Victor Osimhen, has brushed aside criticism over missed opportunities, remarking that “Sometimes I score, sometimes I miss.”

The Super Eagles forward, who scored twice in the 4-1 win over Gabon, acknowledged the pressure of playing for his country and club, Galatasaray, but emphasised his ability to stay composed and correct mistakes.

In a video shared on Thursday on Instagram by sports journalist @iamcalisports, Osimhen explained that as a professional striker, he has learned to stay composed regardless of missed opportunities.

He said, “Sometimes I score the goal that no one believes and sometimes I lose the one that people think I’m going to score. But that doesn’t take away… I always have this mentality.”

Osimhen, who missed two clear chances in the second half, made up for it by scoring in extra time. He emphasised the importance of quickly correcting mistakes.

“At first, I told them I’m sorry, and I told them I’m going to correct it in extra time. And I’m happy I did it.”

Osimhen also praised his teammates’ support and the collective team spirit, saying, “Kudos to the guys who gave me the assist to score those two goals. I’m happy about the mentality of the team, all of us.”

He thanked fans for their encouragement, noting, “Thank you also to so many Super Eagles fans all over the world who have scored with us, who have gone through it all with us. This win is also for them.”

Looking ahead, Osimhen acknowledged that the next round will be challenging, but pledged, “The next round is not going to be easy either. We will give everything to make sure that we go to the final.”

Osimhen scored twice as the Super Eagles defeated the Panthers of Gabon 4-1 in extra time on Thursday at Stade Mohammed V, Rabat, Morocco. After a goalless first half, Akor Adams put Nigeria ahead, Gabon equalised late in the second half, and in extra time, Chidera Ejuke and Osimhen’s two goals sealed the victory.