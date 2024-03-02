Osimhen Wants To Join Chelsea – Mikel

Former Chelsea and Super Eagles midfielder, John Obi Mikel has indicated that Napoli star, Victor Osimhen ‘wants to join Chelsea’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old Nigerian striker is widely expected to leave the Partenopei at the end of the season, having recently told the press that he’s ‘already decided’ his next step. He penned a new contract with Napoli in December that contains a release clause in the region of €120-130m.

Osimhen has been widely linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer, with a long list of possible suitors including Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United. Also interested are Paris Saint-Germain, who’ve added the Nigerian striker to their long list of possible Kylian Mbappe replacements.

Speaking at the Web Summit Qatar via Calciomercato, Obi Mikel first discussed the links between Osimhen and Chelsea.

He also spoke highly of the city of London.

“And there’s also London, a fantastic city, there’s no comparison with Liverpool or places like that.”

Finally, Obi Mikel discussed the other clubs interested in signing Osimhen this summer.