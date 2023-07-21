Osimhen Wants Release Clause In New Napoli Contract

Spokesman of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, Ro- berto Calenda, de- manded a release clause in the new contract between Napoli and his client. Napoli and Osimhen are still negotiating a contract extension and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the striker could have a release clause included in his new deal with the Partenopei.

The striker’s contract expires in June 2025, but Napoli are already working to extend his stay at the Stadio Maradona. According to Wednes- day’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport , Napoli have rejected a €100m bid from PSG, demanding €200m.

Osimhen is happy to stay at the club but his agent wants a salary in line with the striker’s price tag. Napoli are ready to offer a new two-year deal worth €6.5m per season, making Osimhen the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

According to the report, however, the striker’s agent aims for more and is not entirely convinced about a release clause of over €100m that Napoli directors are willing to include in the new deal. Meanwhile, Osimhen on Tuesday joined the rest of the team in Dimaro, northern Italy, as the Serie A champions continue their pre-season training ahead of the 2023/34 season.

After new manager Rudi Garcia confirmed his imminent return, Osimhen’s arrival was announced by the club on Tuesday via their Twitter handle with a picture of the player in their new training kit with the caption ‘Osi’. Napoli commenced pre-season on Monday July 10, but Osimhen was generously granted an extended holiday by the club following his national team duties with Nigeria.