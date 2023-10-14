Osimhen vs Napoli and Eagles’ Tricky Draw for AFCON

Consistent performance in sports is very crucial. You can get away with anything if you are very consistent. It has been so long since Nigeria can point at a very notable performer in football. I recall the days of Victor Ikpeba, who was scoring goals for Monaco FC in France such that he was named Prince of Monaco. His exploits in the club were legendary and it was not a surprise that he emerged the African Footballer of the Year at that time.

Of course Nwankwo Kanu also was glorious in the colours of Ajax and Arsenal FC respectively. Austin Okocha was also very great in Europe playing in France (PSG), Turkey and also in England. He did not win the African Footballer of the Year award but was crowned twice or more by the BBC and other notable organisations. Today, Victor Osimhen is the main man for the Super Eagles and Nigeria.

He is doing well in Napoli and the Italian Serie A title won by the team last season was largely due to his scoring prowess. He remains the biggest Nigerian export for now. Every Nigerian will be proud of this striker who is consistent and always banging in goals for his club and country. In Italy, the fans of the team hold Osimhen in high esteem.

Some of them wear same hairstyle with the Super Eagles forward just as one of the top musicians in Italy waxed a song in honour of Osimhen. During the summer transfer window, Osimhen was one of the most sought after stars in the world. It has never been this exciting for any Nigerian player.

In a bid to hold on to the player, Napoli placed $120m on him and so it was difficult for teams like PSG, Manchester United and Chelsea to get him. It was also good to know that Manchester United at some point were considering having the signature of Osimhen or Harry Kane. To be rated with such a top global football prodigy is great for Osimhen and the country.

Only recently, Osimhen lost a penalty in the colours of Napoli and the player was ridiculed in one of the social media accounts of the team. It was a big issue. The agent of Osimhen reacted just as social media went crazy over the trends on the story. Osimhen also had another administrative issue on his transfer to Napoli with the top executive of the club accused of malpractices.

In the end, Osimhen, despite his temperament, started banging in the goals again, including penalties. The fans are happy, the management happy. In a match he came in as substitute, Osimhen still managed to score and in a match the team lost 3-1, he was the scorer of the lone goal. I appreciate the way Osimhen and his team handled this issue that looked like racism of sorts.

In the end, the work rate and current form of Osimhen were enough to douse all tension. The ongoing international window has Saudi Arabia and Mozambique on the cards for the Eagles in friend- lies. Nice plan from the federation but the head of Eagles technical crew, Jose Pesiero, needs to work extra hard on the defence of the team. The defensive midfield and the entire backline players are unreliable as we speak.

Wilfred Ndidi is a defensive midfielder but who else will work with him in that department and how solid is Ndidi on current form? With my experience, I still cannot understand what the Eagles head coach is trying to achieve with the defence. Kenneth Omeruo, Calvin Bassey, Jamilu Collins, Shehu Abdulahi, Chidozie Awaziem and a host of others are not being well untilised just as there should be room for others to challenge the regular ones.

On Thursday, Cote d’ Ivoire, Guinea and Guinea Bissau were drawn in same group with Nigeria for the AFCON finals holding next January. Many are looking at the opening fixture against Cote d’ Ivoire but the real task will be the two encounters against the Guineans. The two matches must be won with good scoring margins to guarantee leadership in Group A or at least to confirm an outright ticket for next round. Group A is not easy, it is rather tricky for Nigeria.

Eagles must work hard to win all the games in the group to show the intent of a team ready to win the AFCON 2023 tourney. Why not? The Eagles attack is the best on the continent on current form and should be able to deliver the goals to push the team ahead into final stages of AFCON and to eventually win the tournament.