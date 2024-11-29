Osimhen Vows To Win Europa League For Galatasaray

Share

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen has vowed to lead Galatasaray to win the UEFA Europa League for the Turkish giants.

During a thrilling Europa League encounter on Thursday night, November 28, Victor Osimhen showcased his remarkable talent with a stunning goal in a tightly contested 1-1 draw against AZ Alkmaar.

This impressive strike marked his third goal in just the last two matches of the competition, highlighting his growing influence and form in European football.

READ ALSO:

“I said I would score a goal, and I did. Now, I make another promise: I will bring the UEFA Cup to Turkey,” Osimhen, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, said after the Europa League game.

Reflecting on the overall performance of his team against their Dutch opponents, Victor Osimhen expressed satisfaction despite the draw. “It feels good to score a goal, but we left the pitch with just one point. However, we must continue to push forward,” he noted.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international acknowledged the challenges his team faced, citing potential mental fatigue as they navigated a busy schedule that included a match just four days before the Europa League match. “Our team’s performance was commendable, and importantly, we remain unbeaten in Europe,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us: