Osimhen Vows To Rush Injury Comeback For Istanbul Derby

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, says he is prepared to push himself physically to ensure he features in today’s highly charged Istanbul derby between his side, Galatasaray, and long-time rivals Fenerbahce.

Osimhen only returned to full training on Friday after suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty with the Super Eagles.

Despite concerns about his fitness, the Galatasaray forward insists he will be available for the clash, known globally as the “Intercontinental Derby.”

Speaking to Sabah newspaper, the Nigerian star stressed the significance of the match and his determination to be part of it. “I know the importance of the Fenerbahce derby and what it means to the fans.

I experienced this excitement last season,” he said. “Galatasaray signed me for such big matches.” Osimhen added that he is willing to take calculated risks to help his team in one of the biggest fixtures of the Turkish football calendar.