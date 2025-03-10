Osimhen Urges Galatasaray To Stay Focused In Title Race

Share

Victor Osimhen has warned that Galatasaray cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal as they push for a third consecutive Turkish Super Lig title.

The Yellow and Reds secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Alanyaspor at the GAIN Park Stadium on Sunday, extending their lead at the top of the table.

The win puts Okan Buruk’s side seven points ahead of Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce, who have a game in hand.

Osimhen, who scored the winning goal, emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate the team and thank our fans. I think we would not have had the energy to get these three points without them,” Osimhen told the club’s official website.

“We were not very good in the first half, but we improved in the second. We know that every match until the end of the season will be like a final. We will try to maintain our momentum.”

The Nigerian striker has been in superb form this season, scoring 22 goals and providing five assists in 29 appearances for Galatasaray.

