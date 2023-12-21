Osimhen Transfer Value Drops, Moffi, Akor’s Worth Soar

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osim- hen’s market value has suffered a decline from 120 million euros to 110 million euros, according to the latest update from Transfermarkt. In Serie A’s revised player valuations, Osimhen shares the top spot with Inter Milan’s striker Lautaro Martinez.

Martinez, with 15 goals and four assists, leads both the goalscorers and top scorers (assists + goals) charts, resulting in the fourth-largest increase in market value among all players. Jatin Dietl, Transfer markt’s Area Manager for Italy, noted: “Osimhen still struggles with injuries and wasn’t able to reach the level that he displayed last season.”

Despite these challenges, the reigning African footballer of the year has managed to score seven goals and provide two assists this season. Ademola Lookman, another Super Eagles talent playing as a second striker at Atalanta, maintains his market value at 30 million euros.

In the French Ligue 1, Terem Moffi holds the title of the most valuable Nigerian player, with a market value of 25 million euros. His compatriot Jerome Akor has experienced an increase of four million euros, now valued at 12 million euros after transferring from the Norwegian club Lillestrom.

Moses Simon, the Super Eagles winger, has seen an uptick in his market value by a million euros, reaching 10 million euros, and is set to become a free agent in the New Year. The experienced defensive midfielder Innocent Bonke, capped by both the Super Eagles and Flying Eagles, has witnessed a decline in valuation to 1.5 million euros due to limited appearances for FC Lorient this season.