Osimhen Remains With Nigeria, Trains Amid AFCON Drama

The confirmation ends days of uncertainty, enabling coach Eric Chelle to concentrate fully on tactics as the tournament intensifies in Morocco.

New Telegraph that former Napoli star Victor Osimhen, 27, participated fully in Tuesday’s training session despite earlier reports suggesting he might leave Morocco following a heated clash with Ademola Lookman during Nigeria’s 4–0 rout of Mozambique.

The duo had combined effectively to help the Super Eagles cruise past the Mambas in the Round of 16, extending Nigeria’s record to four wins in four matches before tempers flared after the hour mark.

A video showed Osimhen fully engaged in a light training session with his teammates, signalling unity ahead of Saturday’s quarter-final against Algeria, who narrowly edged past Burkina Faso.

Osimhen’s presence is vital to Nigeria’s quest for a fourth AFCON title—their first since 2013. With three goals already, the talismanic striker anchors an attack featuring Lookman and Akor Adams.

Lookman scored once and assisted Adams’ stunning goal, but tensions had led to Osimhen’s substitution; his potential exit with crucial games remaining could have derailed Nigeria’s ambitions.

The NFF confirmed on Tuesday that all is well within the camp, with preparations underway for revenge against the Desert Foxes, who have previously stunned Nigeria.

Osimhen’s hold-up play, aerial dominance, finishing, and understanding with Lookman and Adams make him indispensable.

As the Super Eagles ready themselves for Algeria, the team remains united, with Osimhen driving Nigeria’s push for glory.