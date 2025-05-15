Osimhen To Return To Napoli After Loan Spell In Turkey

Share

Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen will return to Napoli at the end of the season as his successful loan deal in Turkey does not include a buy option. This means the 26-year-old Nigerian is contractually obliged to report back to Napoli at the end of the season.

The Super Eagles international has enjoyed a brilliant run in Istanbul, firing on all cylinders with 33 goals and eight assists in eight appearances for the club.

Osimhen himself confirmed his happiness at the club, with his family adjusting to life easily in Turkey since his arrival.

Despite his clear affection for Galatasaray, a return to Napoli appears inevitable, as Nigerian football journalist Buchi Laba, who is close to Osimhen’s entourage, says the forward’s loan deal does not include a buy option, meaning the 26-year-old is contractually obliged to report back to Napoli at the end of the season.

Osimhen’s future remains a major talking point, especially with renewed interest from Serie A rivals Juventus. Reports suggest the Old Lady are still keen on the Nigerian striker, having made a strong push to sign him in January.

While Napoli’s release clause is reportedly higher for Italian clubs, Juventus are said to be willing to pay a premium and offer increased wages to secure his services.

