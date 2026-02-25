Osimhen To Report Galatasaray To FIFA Over Unpaid Wages

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen is reportedly ready to take formal action against Galatasaray S.K. by reporting the club to FIFA over alleged unpaid wages.

According to Turkish journalist Doğuş, the Nigerian international has not received his salary and has already made contact with the football’s global governing body regarding the dispute.

The report adds that Osimhen could consider refusing to play if the matter is not resolved promptly.

Reacting to the situation, the striker is quoted as saying: “Football is not an arena for secret games; it’s a sport,” expressing his frustration over the alleged delay.

Despite the off-field tension, Osimhen remains a key figure in Galatasaray’s attack this season, contributing vital goals and standout performances in both domestic and European competitions.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray are set to face Juventus F.C. at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday for a place in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

KAOS | galatasarayda ödemelerini tahsil edemeyen osimhen kulübünü fifaya şikayet etti,sorunun çözülmemesi halinde maçlara çıkmayı düşünmüyor “futbol gizli oyunların döndüğü bir mecra değil,spordur” pic.twitter.com/tTOGKuIcfN — doğuş (@sollcampbell) February 22, 2026

Following their commanding 5–2 first-leg victory — in which Osimhen played a decisive role — the forward has insisted the team will push for another win rather than adopt a purely defensive approach to protect their advantage.

“We have only one thing on our minds. We are aware that we won the first match 5-2. We are also aware that we are facing Juventus.

“In these kinds of matches, everything is decided on the pitch. We know how we should approach such matches. The next 90 minutes will be long for us.

“The conditions will also have a big impact. The match will be difficult. We have made our preparations. We aim to play offensive football in the second match, just like in the first,” he said, per Mackolik.