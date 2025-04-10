Osimhen To Reject Clubs With Champions League No-Show, Pay Cut

Share

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has stated that he will not join any club that does not have a guaranteed spot in the Champions League next season.

This is one of the two clear conditions he has set before agreeing to join a new club this summer, New Telegraph can report.

The 26-year-old forward has been the subject of intense transfer speculation following an excellent run for Turkish side Galatasaray, where he has scored 28 goals and assisted five times in 32 matches.

He has attracted interest from top clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). But Osimhen has now made it known that he won’t just join any team.

According to reports from Turkey, he has said that his next club must be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season.

That means clubs that fail to qualify for the competition may not stand a chance of signing him. Secondly, he is not ready to take a pay cut. Osimhen currently earns £12 million a year, and he expects his next contract to match or exceed that amount.

This could make it tough for even big clubs to meet his salary demands. Osimhen is still owned by Napoli, and the Italian club is not planning to send him out on loan again. Instead, they are looking to sell him permanently to the highest bidder.

His release clause for teams outside Italy is set at £75 million. These conditions make it clear that Osimhen wants to keep playing at the top level while also earning what he believes he deserves.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the race to sign him is expected to heat up.

