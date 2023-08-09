Osimhen to miss season opener due to injury

S uper Eagles Victor Osimhen may not be in action for Napoli when the current Serie A champions open the defence of their title at Frosinone after suffering an injury. The striker was forced to withdraw from training yesterday after suffering an injury to his right ankle after colliding with new signing Natan. He was visibly pained as he limped off the pitch and instantly applied an ice pack to his ankle. Initial tests suggest that he’s suffered an ankle sprain, something that shouldn’t keep him out of action for too long, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

